Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

