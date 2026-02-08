Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

JCI opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,909,000 after buying an additional 675,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,959,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,670,000 after buying an additional 354,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,078 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data?Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit?taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

