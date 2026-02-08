Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,764,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 374.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,716,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 486.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

