Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.8560. 6,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9138.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Cannabis ETF stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned about 7.60% of Roundhill Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

