G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.94 and last traded at C$32.72. Approximately 46,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 57,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

Several research firms recently commented on GMINF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, G Mining Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.06.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kanadario Gold Inc The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Québec, Canada.

