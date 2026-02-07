MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.03 and last traded at C$25.57. Approximately 145,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 87,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MDA to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.11.

MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

