CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.11. 507,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,200% from the average session volume of 11,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEA Industries stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.49% of CEA Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities.

