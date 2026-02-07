Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.9539 and last traded at $0.9453. 3,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9192.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Operadora de Sites Mexicanos from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts.

