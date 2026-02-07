U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.26. 539,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 322,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

U-Haul Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ: UHALB) is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, self-storage units, moving boxes and packing supplies. U-Haul’s network of company-owned locations, independent dealers and storage facilities enables customers to access affordable, short-term and long-term moving and storage options in all 50 U.S.

