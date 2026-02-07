WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.1650. Approximately 1,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

