Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$279.85 and last traded at C$279.85. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$294.79.
Sofina Société Anonyme Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$285.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$298.05.
Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile
Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.
