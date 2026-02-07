Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 67,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Inc, formerly Whiting Petroleum Corporation, is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Chord Energy operates primarily in the Permian Basin across West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, as well as in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

After emerging from a financial restructuring process in 2020, the company rebranded as Chord Energy in March 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic focus.

