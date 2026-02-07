DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 1,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
About DATA Communications Management
Data Communications Management Corp. is a Canada-based provider of integrated customer communications and business process outsourcing solutions, trading on the OTCMKTS as DCMDF. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company specializes in designing, producing and distributing both digital and print materials that support transactional, promotional and regulatory communication across multiple channels.
The company’s service portfolio includes customer communications management, marketing and design, payment and remittance processing, data analytics, and digital workflow automation.
