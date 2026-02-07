First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 21.77% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

