First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
