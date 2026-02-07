BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.73. 23,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 43,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of C$35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that is developing an entirely new class of targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Bria-IMT(TM), BriaCell’s lead candidate, was awarded Fast Track status by FDA and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other tissues. Bria-IMT(TM) is a targeted cell-based immunotherapy. Additionally, BriaCell is developing, Bria-OTS(TM), a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study initially targeting breast cancer, with extension to prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.