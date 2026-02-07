ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 116,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019. ATEX Resources Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

