Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.5611. Approximately 68,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited is a Ghana-based contract drilling services company catering to mineral exploration and resource development projects in West and Central Africa. The company offers a full suite of drilling solutions, including reverse circulation, diamond core, percussion and wireline logging methods. These capabilities enable Geodrill to generate critical data on mineralisation attributes such as grade, continuity and structural orientation for its mining industry clients.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Accra, Geodrill has developed operations across multiple jurisdictions, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

