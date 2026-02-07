Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

