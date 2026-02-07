Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.15. 190,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 91,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

