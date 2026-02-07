Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.4190 and last traded at $19.71. 97,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 26,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKRIY. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Bank of Ireland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 2.1%

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.