Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 5,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $248.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.