China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.7650.

China National Building Material Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CBUMY) is a leading Chinese state-owned conglomerate specializing in the production and distribution of building materials and related equipment. The company’s core products include cement, lightweight building boards, fiber cement, and glass fiber materials. Through its subsidiaries, CNBM supplies a wide array of construction inputs used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

In addition to materials manufacturing, CNBM is active in engineering and equipment design for the construction industry.

