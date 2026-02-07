Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.80. 169,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 144,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

