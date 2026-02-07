Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.80. 169,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 144,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
