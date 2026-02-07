Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.9560 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 43,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 44,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Artemis Gold Stock Up 4.5%

About Artemis Gold

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS: ARGTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Blackwater gold and silver project in central British Columbia. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company is dedicated to responsible mineral resource development, combining technical expertise with a commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

The Blackwater project, located approximately 110 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, BC, is Artemis Gold’s flagship asset.

Featured Articles

