Head to Head Review: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) vs. Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecolab and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab 0 6 10 1 2.71 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ecolab presently has a consensus price target of $297.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Ecolab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecolab is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab 12.49% 22.55% 8.98% Toray Industries 2.38% 3.26% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ecolab and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.9% of Ecolab shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ecolab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecolab and Toray Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab $15.74 billion 5.23 $2.11 billion $6.96 41.76 Toray Industries $16.83 billion 0.72 $514.21 million $0.52 31.13

Ecolab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toray Industries. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ecolab has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ecolab pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ecolab has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Ecolab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ecolab beats Toray Industries on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. In addition, the company provides pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, hotels, grocery operations, and other commercial segments including education, life sciences, and healthcare customers. Further, it offers colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

