Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.249-5.249 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.3 billion-$40.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.7 billion.

SZKMY stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

