SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.73 million.

Here are the key takeaways from SelectQuote's conference call:

SelectQuote delivered a strong AEP for Seniors with near?record 39% adjusted EBITDA margins, ~ 4% policy volume growth, higher agent productivity, and a marketing cost per approved policy of $326 .

adjusted EBITDA margins, ~ policy volume growth, higher agent productivity, and a marketing cost per approved policy of . Healthcare services (SelectRx) is scaling rapidly—members +17% to 113,000 and revenue +26% to $231M —and the company highlights clinical impact (an observed ~ 20% reduction in beneficiary hospital days) plus a multi?year PBM agreement that improves reimbursement visibility.

and revenue +26% to —and the company highlights clinical impact (an observed ~ reduction in beneficiary hospital days) plus a multi?year PBM agreement that improves reimbursement visibility. Management cut fiscal 2026 guidance to reflect two discrete headwinds—~ $20M from a national carrier’s marketing pullback and ~ $20M from PBM reimbursement changes (a ~ $40M aggregate impact), updating consolidated revenue to $1.61B–$1.71B and adjusted EBITDA to $90M–$100M .

from a national carrier’s marketing pullback and ~ from PBM reimbursement changes (a ~ aggregate impact), updating consolidated revenue to and adjusted EBITDA to . Financial flexibility improved with a new $415M credit facility extending maturities to 2031, and management now expects operating cash flow of $25M–$35M in fiscal 2026, emphasizing a continued focus on profitability and cash generation.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SLQT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 2,041,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,032. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 1.23. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 803,594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SelectQuote by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 719,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile



SelectQuote, Inc (NYSE: SLQT) is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

Further Reading

