Financial Analysis: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) vs. SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -10.44% -14.57% -7.91% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SoundThinking and Halma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $102.03 million 0.87 -$9.18 million ($0.84) -8.33 Halma $2.87 billion 6.33 $378.18 million N/A N/A

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than SoundThinking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoundThinking and Halma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 1 3 3 0 2.29 Halma 1 3 2 2 2.63

SoundThinking currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given SoundThinking’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Halma.

Summary

Halma beats SoundThinking on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

