Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Shares of TSLA opened at $411.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

