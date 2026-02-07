Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.08.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,004.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.72. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $63,489,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (?28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (?28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.