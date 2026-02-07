Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Doximity Stock Down 16.7%

DOCS traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. Doximity has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Doximity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 123.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS and the company highlighted record engagement and early AI product adoption — positives for long?term monetization. Read More.

Q3 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS and the company highlighted record engagement and early AI product adoption — positives for long?term monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More.

Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More.

Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell?side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near?term growth while some still see upside. Read More.

Several sell?side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near?term growth while some still see upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after?hours decline. Read More.

Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after?hours decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged pharma budget delays and a cautious outlook that could weigh on near?term revenue cadence; investors reacted to weaker forward visibility. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Doximity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.