Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NWL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 14,282,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

