Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 3,587 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $732,070.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,447.38. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $987,612.41.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00.

PLXS stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $208.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and reiterated constructive coverage (Benchmark, Needham, Williams Trading among others), which supports upside momentum and investor confidence. Read More.

Analysts raised price targets and reiterated constructive coverage (Benchmark, Needham, Williams Trading among others), which supports upside momentum and investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major institutional holders increased positions (e.g., MFS, Wedge Capital), indicating continued institutional demand beneath the surface. Read More.

Major institutional holders increased positions (e.g., MFS, Wedge Capital), indicating continued institutional demand beneath the surface. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent media/analyst pieces highlight Plexus as a top momentum and growth stock for the long term, reinforcing a bullish narrative for growth investors. Read More.

Recent media/analyst pieces highlight Plexus as a top momentum and growth stock for the long term, reinforcing a bullish narrative for growth investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed a very slight EPS beat ($1.78 vs. $1.77 est.) and revenue roughly in line; management set Q2 FY2026 guidance of $1.80–$1.95 EPS — solid but not a clear accelerating catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results showed a very slight EPS beat ($1.78 vs. $1.77 est.) and revenue roughly in line; management set Q2 FY2026 guidance of $1.80–$1.95 EPS — solid but not a clear accelerating catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales by senior executives: CFO Patrick J. Jermain sold shares on Feb 4 (3,587 shares reported), CAO Angelo Ninivaggi Jr. sold 4,303 shares on Feb 5, and Chairman Dean Foate sold 5,000 shares on Feb 2 — combined sales may prompt profit?taking or signal executives monetizing near recent highs. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Cluster of insider sales by senior executives: CFO Patrick J. Jermain sold shares on Feb 4 (3,587 shares reported), CAO Angelo Ninivaggi Jr. sold 4,303 shares on Feb 5, and Chairman Dean Foate sold 5,000 shares on Feb 2 — combined sales may prompt profit?taking or signal executives monetizing near recent highs. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other executive sales (including prior CEO sales reported early Feb) add to the appearance of management realizing gains after a sharp run-up, which can weigh on sentiment if sustained. Read More.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

