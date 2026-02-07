ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $253.26 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $134.78 and a one year high of $262.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,100. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Adjusted EPS of $1.64 topped the $1.32 consensus and revenue of $289.66M roughly matched estimates; sales rose ~35% year?over?year and GAAP/adjusted EPS showed double?digit growth. This beat and strong margins support earnings momentum. Earnings Release / MarketBeat

Q1 results: Adjusted EPS of $1.64 topped the $1.32 consensus and revenue of $289.66M roughly matched estimates; sales rose ~35% year?over?year and GAAP/adjusted EPS showed double?digit growth. This beat and strong margins support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record orders: Q1 entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M, signaling multi?quarter revenue visibility and backlog expansion that underpins the raised outlook. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Record orders: Q1 entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M, signaling multi?quarter revenue visibility and backlog expansion that underpins the raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: ESE lifted Q2 EPS guidance to $1.75–$1.85 (vs. ~1.69 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $7.90–$8.15 (above Street). Management’s higher targets validate the quarter’s strength and improve forward estimates. TipRanks: Raises Outlook

Raised guidance: ESE lifted Q2 EPS guidance to $1.75–$1.85 (vs. ~1.69 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $7.90–$8.15 (above Street). Management’s higher targets validate the quarter’s strength and improve forward estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcripts provide color on bookings, margins and segment trends for investors doing due diligence; multiple transcripts and the slide deck are available for review. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights Seeking Alpha Transcript

Conference call/transcripts provide color on bookings, margins and segment trends for investors doing due diligence; multiple transcripts and the slide deck are available for review. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend: ESE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (ex?date Apr 2), which is a small yield (~0.1%) — modest for income investors and not a primary driver of the move.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

