AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.AptarGroup’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.130-1.210 EPS.

AptarGroup Trading Up 8.3%

AptarGroup stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Key Headlines Impacting AptarGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.