AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.AptarGroup’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.130-1.210 EPS.
AptarGroup stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue materially beat consensus — Aptar reported ~ $962.7M in Q4 sales, up ~13.5% year-over-year, which shows demand resilience across its businesses. Aptar Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a $600 million share buyback (up to ~7.1% of shares outstanding), a clear signal management believes the stock is attractive and it directly supports EPS/float. RTT News
- Positive Sentiment: The company declared a $0.48 per-share dividend, adding to the cash-return story for income-focused investors. AptarGroup declares $0.48 dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings per share roughly matched consensus (reported EPS ~ $1.25, a small beat vs. ~$1.24 consensus), so the upside today is being driven more by revenue and capital returns than by a clean EPS surprise. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.13–$1.21, essentially centered on consensus but with the range slightly below the midpoint; investors may watch upcoming quarters for margin recovery. AptarGroup Q4 earnings / guidance (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability was pressured: operating profit and net income declined year-over-year as cost of sales rose, which reduced margins and drove a notable YoY EPS decline; this is the primary risk to sustained multiple expansion. AptarGroup Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling was noted in filings covered by market commentary; while not uncommon, continued insider sales can temper investor sentiment. Insider activity (QuiverQuant)
AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.
In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.
