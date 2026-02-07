Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cleanspark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.47.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,211.49. This trade represents a 67.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleanspark by 38.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Article Title

Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Positive Sentiment: AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Article Title

AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Article Title

Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Article Title

Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Article Title

Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/sector downgrades tied to bitcoin pain — Commentary and at least one sector downgrade noted that “the economics are shifting with bitcoin crashing,” increasing near-term risk to mining profitability if BTC prices remain depressed. Article Title

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

