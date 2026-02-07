T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8%

TROW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year?over?year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year?over?year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short?term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short?term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near?term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in?line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in?line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near?term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.