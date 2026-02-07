PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Argus

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Argus from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More.

Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More.

Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More.

Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More.

Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More.

CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week. Read More.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.