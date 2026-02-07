Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 10.4%

ILMN stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 43.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.