Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.
Illumina Stock Down 10.4%
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 43.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Key Illumina News
Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Illumina reported GAAP/non?GAAP EPS of $1.35 (beat) and revenue of $1.16B (beat), with ex?China growth stronger; management highlighted improving margins. Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance mostly in line or better than Street — Illumina guided revenue to $4.5–$4.6B (above some estimates) and non?GAAP EPS to $5.05–$5.20, signaling modest growth after recent year flatness. The guidance incorporates the SomaLogic acquisition and expected dilution. Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Underlying business trends cited as constructive — analysis points to clinical consumables growth, expansion into multiomics, and margin momentum that could support higher recurring revenue over time. ILMN Q4 Deep Dive: Clinical Consumables Growth, Multiomics Expansion, and Margin Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript color: management reiterated strategy and provided details on growth drivers and the SomaLogic deal; read the call for guidance assumptions and segment commentary. Illumina Q4 2025 earnings call transcript Seeking Alpha transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Investors disappointed by FY?2025 flat revenue and cautious tone — FY?2025 revenue was essentially flat versus prior year, and some investors focused on slower organic growth and the near?term dilution/costs from the SomaLogic acquisition, prompting selling pressure despite the EPS beat and guidance. Illumina shares tumble as flat revenue disappoints investors
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/read?through risk: even with some bullish commentary, markets may be repricing expectations for near?term top?line acceleration given mixed signals between margin upside and tepid full?year growth. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Illumina (ILMN)
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.
The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.
