Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,500.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,180.00.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,457.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,282.66. Booking has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near?term reversal and buy?the?dip opportunity. Zacks Buy-the-Dip

Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near?term reversal and buy?the?dip opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Consensus Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer?term investors. Yahoo Bull Case

Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near?term expectations. Wedbush PT Cut

Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near?term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A short?interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified.

A short?interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock?specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. MarketWatch Underperformance

MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock?specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. Negative Sentiment: Citizens issued a downgrade on BKNG, adding downside sentiment from at least one retail/institutional watcher and increasing short?term selling pressure risk. Citizens Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

