Stifel Nicolaus Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $214.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $191.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $201.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Biogen by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

