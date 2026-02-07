KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KLA from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,598.96.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $1,442.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,693.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.28. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774,819.54. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in KLA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

