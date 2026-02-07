Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Newell Brands’ conference call:

Management says tariffs materially disrupted 2025 and expects a ~$0.30 EPS P&L headwind in 2026 (total gross P&L impact ~$150M), with a weak Q1 guide (core sales down 7%–5% and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.08).

materially disrupted 2025 and expects a ~$0.30 EPS P&L headwind in 2026 (total gross P&L impact ~$150M), with a weak Q1 guide (core sales down 7%–5% and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.08). Newell has sharply reduced China exposure to below 10% (from ~35%), secured roughly $40M of tariff-advantaged domestic wins, and says the supply chain diversification materially strengthens resilience.

(from ~35%), secured roughly $40M of tariff-advantaged domestic wins, and says the supply chain diversification materially strengthens resilience. A global productivity plan (largely implemented in the U.S., Latin America and Asia) is expected to deliver $75M+ of 2026 savings, lower overheads by ~100 bps, and support a target normalized operating margin of 8.6%–9.2% , higher EPS ($0.54–$0.60) and $350–$400M of operating cash flow.

of 2026 savings, lower overheads by ~100 bps, and support a target normalized operating margin of , higher EPS ($0.54–$0.60) and $350–$400M of operating cash flow. Management plans >25 Tier 1/2 launches in 2026 (the strongest pipeline since the Jarden acquisition) and expects distribution to turn positive and market-share gains — citing proof points like Graco share gains and the Yankee Candle relaunch.

FY2025 results were mixed — net sales $7.2B (down ~5%) and core sales down ~4.6%, but normalized operating margin ticked up to ~8.4% and EBITDA held near prior year at $882M, leaving management to characterize the turnaround as intact despite tariff headwinds.

NWL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 199.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

