MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.32 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.15%.The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MDU Resources Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.