Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.61%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Banco Bradesco’s conference call:

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Bradesco reported strong profit growth with recurring net income up 20.6% in Q4 and 26.1% for FY2025 , and ROAE reached 15.2%, exceeding its cost of capital for the first time.

, and ROAE reached 15.2%, exceeding its cost of capital for the first time. The bank is rapidly scaling digital retail — 19 million fully digital clients today, a 40x reduction in direct cost-to-serve, and a target of roughly 40 million digital clients by end?2026.

today, a 40x reduction in direct cost-to-serve, and a target of roughly 40 million digital clients by end?2026. Credit momentum is broad?based — total loan portfolio growth accelerated to ~11% for 2025 , with micro/small/medium companies up 21.3% and SME market share rising to 16.6%, supporting NII and fee growth.

, with micro/small/medium companies up 21.3% and SME market share rising to 16.6%, supporting NII and fee growth. Management is doubling down on technology and AI (“AI?first”), with technology capex +22% in 2025 , productivity gains (app delivery capacity tripled) and continued AI deployments (BIA GenAI) to drive long?term competitiveness.

, productivity gains (app delivery capacity tripled) and continued AI deployments (BIA GenAI) to drive long?term competitiveness. Operating expenses rose 8.5% (driven by higher tech spending, profit?sharing and some marketing), and management acknowledged market disappointment with the 2026 guidance, creating potential near?term pressure on sentiment despite long?term objectives.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BBD opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.