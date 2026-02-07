Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $635.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $631.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.23. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.