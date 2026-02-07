Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 45,343 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,343 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 288,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

