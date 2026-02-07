Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Shares of CCK opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crown by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

