Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) & Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Critical Comparison

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Jungheinrich”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 6.42 $743.97 million $18.86 19.51 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion N/A $312.72 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jungheinrich.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Jungheinrich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus target price of $305.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Jungheinrich on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste



Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Jungheinrich



Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

