Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re?valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non?core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re?valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non?core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near?term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near?term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after?hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after?hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near?term targets or flagged margin/cash?flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

